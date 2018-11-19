Lions' Devon Kennard: Finds sixth sack of season
Kennard tallied four tackles and a sack during Sunday's 20-19 victory over Carolina.
On pace for 56 tackles and almost 10 sacks, Kennard continues to make the Lions look good for handing the linebacker a three-year, $17 million contract over the offseason. With defensive end Ziggy Ansah healthy and middle linebacker Jarrad Davis also showing progress in the pass-rush department, the Detroit defense -- which now sits ninth in the league with 28 sacks -- should have no problem continuing to cause problems for opposing offenses down the stretch.
