Kennard registered two solo tackles, one sack and a forced fumble in Sunday's 19-16 loss to the Redskins.

Kennard extended his sack streak to three games Sunday, but he also forced his first fumble of the season as well. The starting outside linebacker has not recorded more than two tackles in a contest since Week 9, however.

