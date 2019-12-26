Play

Kennard (shoulder) put in a limited practice Thursday.

Kennard entered Week 16 wearing the questionable tag with a hamstring issue but emerged with a shoulder injury. Nevertheless, he's logged two limited practices this week. If the 28-year-old is forced to miss Sunday's game against the Packers, Jahlani Tavai would stand to see more snaps.

