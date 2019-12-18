Play

Kennard (hamstring) did not practice Wednesday, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Kennard suffered a hamstring injury in the second half of last Sunday's game versus the Buccanneers and did not return. He recorded four tackles (two solo) and a sack in the loss to Tampa Bay. If Kennard continues to be held out of practice, don't expect him to be on the field Sunday when the Lions visit Denver.

