Kennard produced 46 tackles and seven sacks over 15 games for the Lions in 2018.

Outside of slapping the franchise tag on defensive end Ezekiel Ansah (shoulder), Kennard was Detroit's biggest free-agent splash of the offseason on defense. He was almost exclusively used as a pass rusher in his first year with the Lions, and he consequently collected a career high in sacks -- though he only notched two sacks in his final 10 games after piling up five in the first five games. Under contract for another two seasons, Kennard will look to improve his consistency in 2019 for a team that could realistically be without Ansah's services.