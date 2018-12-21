Kennard (hip) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings.

Kennard was limited in practice all week, making his status for Week 16's divisional tilt truly murky. If the starting linebacker were to miss any time, Eli Harold would benefit from increased defensive snaps.

