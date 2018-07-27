Kennard (undisclosed) was placed on the Non-Football Injury list Thursday, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Kennard was available for most of spring workouts without mention of any injury. The reasoning for his placement on the NFI list thus isn't clear, though persons familiar with his situation indicated that the linebacker will be ready to go prior to the start of the regular season. In Kennard's absence, Christian Jones and Jonathan Freeny figure to get extended reps with the first-team defense.