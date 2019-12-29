Play

Kennard (shoulder) is officially active for Sunday's game versus Green Bay.

Kennard received the questionable tag despite putting in a full practice session Friday, so it's no surprise he's good to go Week 17. The 28-year-old should work in his typical starting role against the Packers.

