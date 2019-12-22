Play

Kennard (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game against the Broncos.

Kennard is having a solid campaign, as his 53 tackles are just eight shy of a career high, and his seven sacks are already tied for a career best. The sixth-year linebacker will continue filling a starting outside linebacker role.

