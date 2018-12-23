Kennard (hip) is active for Sunday's game versus the Vikings, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Kennard participated in practice all week in a limited fashion. He'll return to his starting role at outside linebacker and will be tasked with slowing down Vikings running back Dalvin Cook while blitzing quarterback Kirk Cousins, who has been sacked 34 times in 14 games.

