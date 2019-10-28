Lions' Devon Kennard: Season high in tackles
Kennard racked up seven tackles and returned a fumble for a touchdown during Detroit's 31-26 victory over the Giants.
Kennard has been exposed in run coverage a little bit this year and he's yet to log a sack since racking up three of them in the season opener against a poor Cardinals offensive line. That his seven tackles also topped his previous season high by two, it's hard to get behind Kennard as an IDP option despite the fact he was able to scoop and score against his former team Sunday.
More News
-
Lions' Devon Kennard: Three sacks in opener•
-
Lions' Devon Kennard: Three sacks against Cardinals new offense•
-
Lions' Devon Kennard: New career high in sacks•
-
Lions' Devon Kennard: Ready to rock Sunday•
-
Lions' Devon Kennard: Officially considered questionable•
-
Lions' Devon Kennard: Sack in loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 9 Early Waivers: Trade rumor watch
Week 9's top waiver wire options could be on the move at the trade deadline. Chris Towers catches...
-
Believe it or not: Trust Gordon, Mixon?
Heath Cummings tells you what you should and shouldn't believe in from Week 8, including potential...
-
Trade fallout: Arizona mess, Miami value
The Dolphins traded Kenyan Drake to the Cardinals Monday, a deal that makes Arizona's backfield...
-
Winners & Losers: Montgomery breaks out
The Bears promised they would run the ball more, and then they followed up on that promise....
-
Likely Drake exit makes room for Walton
Kenyan Drake is not traveling with Dolphins to Pittsburgh, which leaves Mark Walton with a...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Quarterback was supposed to be easy for Fantasy. Not so much these days. Get help with those...