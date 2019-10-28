Kennard racked up seven tackles and returned a fumble for a touchdown during Detroit's 31-26 victory over the Giants.

Kennard has been exposed in run coverage a little bit this year and he's yet to log a sack since racking up three of them in the season opener against a poor Cardinals offensive line. That his seven tackles also topped his previous season high by two, it's hard to get behind Kennard as an IDP option despite the fact he was able to scoop and score against his former team Sunday.