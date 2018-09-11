Kennard posted six total tackles (four solo) and a sack in Monday's loss to the Jets.

While the Lions defense as a whole struggled to start the 2018 season, Kennard was very impressive in his Detroit debut after four season with the Giants. Kennard had a late start to training camp after being placed on the NFI for nearly a week, but the linebacker avoided a slow start to the season and played all but two of the Lions' defensive snaps Monday.