Kennard (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's divisional matchup versus the Packers, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

After logging two limited practice sessions, Kennard was a full participant Friday, signalling he's likely to suit up in Week 17. If he's forced to miss the final game of the regular season, however, look for Anthony Pittman to draw the start at one of the outside linebacker positions.

