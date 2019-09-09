Kennard generated four tackles and three sacks during Sunday's 27-27 tie with the Cardinals.

This is the kind of production the Lions were hoping for when they inked Kennard to a three-year contract prior to the 2018 season. While we have to keep in mind that this came against the worst offensive line in the league during Kyler Murray's first regular-season game, it's also true that Kennard has an intimidating defensive line before him that should frequently pave clean paths to the quarterback on a regular basis.