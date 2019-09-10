Kennard recorded four tackles, all solo, and three sacks across 81 defensive snaps in Sunday's tie with the Cardinals.

Fellow linebacker Jarrad Davis was sidelined for Sunday's opener with a high-ankle sprain, which forced Kennard to take over the play calling responsibilities. The veteran played in 81 percent of the defensive snaps and made his impact felt, as he took down Kyler Murray on three separate occasions.

