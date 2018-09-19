Kennard recorded four tackles (three solo) and two sacks across 64 defensive snaps in Sunday's loss to the 49ers.

Kennard continues to impress amongst an otherwise dismal Detroit defense, as the former-Giant has now logged three sacks on the season. He played in 100 percent of the defensive snaps and will likely continue to see a heavy workload as long as the high production comes with it.

