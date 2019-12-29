Play

Kennard (hamstring) will not return to Sunday's contest against the Packers.

Kennard concludes the 2019 season with 58 tackles (45 solo) and seven sacks across 16 contests. He also forced recovered two fumbles, one of which was forced and one of which he returned for a score.

More News

