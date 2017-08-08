Stewart signed a contract with the Lions on Tuesday, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Stewart has never been on an active NFL roster, but he'll try his hand in Detroit. He's likely behind the competition at wide receiver, so his best bet to make the 53-man roster would be a special teams position.

