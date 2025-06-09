Wilson (undisclosed) reverted to the Lions' injured reserve list last Thursday after getting waived with an injury designation, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

The cornerback would need to be waived with an injury settlement to have a chance to play in 2025. He initially signed with Detroit just two days before getting waived/injured. Wilson has appeared in seven NFL games across two seasons with the Cardinals and Giants, playing on 118 defensive snaps and 33 special-teams snaps, recording 10 tackles (eight solo) and a pass breakup.