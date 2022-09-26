Chark caught three of six targets for 46 yards during Sunday's 28-24 loss to Minnesota.

Chark got back in the box score after going without a catch in Week 2 against Washington, but the prized offseason acquisition looked like the No. 3 wide receiver behind Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) and Josh Reynolds, who each gained at least 73 yards while seeing at least nine targets a piece. In any case, Chark is averaging a healthy 14 yards per catch through three games and could be leaned on more in the near future if St. Brown has any lingering effects from the ankle injury that required him to leave Sunday's game at one point. Up next is a Week 4 home matchup against a burnable Seahawks secondary.