Chark (ankle) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday.
After missing one practice and participating in a limited fashion twice last week, Chark was expected to play this past Sunday against the Seahawks before the Lions ruled him out a day in advance of the game. This time around, he mixed into drills Thursday after sitting out Wednesday, which also happened for fellow wide receiver Josh Reynolds (ankle) and tight end T.J. Hockenson (hip). Meanwhile, Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) and D'Andre Swift (shoulder/ankle) have yet to practice this week, so Chark could be on pace for a significant snap count Sunday in New England if he's able to get rid of his designation ahead of a 1 p.m. ET kickoff. For his part, Chark said Wednesday that his ankle feels "times 10" better than it did a week earlier, according to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.