Chark has lined up across the formation during the installation of Detroit's new offense under first-year offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Chark largely stayed on the perimeter of the field during his time in Jacksonville, but it sounds like the Lions could be looking to get him the ball in other ways. However, with so many mouths to feed in the short-area passing game between Amon-Ra St. Brown, D'Andre Swift and T.J. Hockenson, it is fair to wonder how many more could be left over for someone else. Meanwhile, none of those other guys come close to having both of Chark's 6-foot-4 size and sub-4.4 speed, so the Lions don't really have a better option than Chark on the outside -- at least until Jameson Williams (knee) returns. In the end, most of Chark's production should be expected to come from his typical X-receiver alignment, though it is nice to know that there could be upside for more.