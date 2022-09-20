Chark was targeted four times but did not record a catch during Sunday's 36-27 win over Washington.

Chark saw all of his targets in the first half and then mysteriously disappeared in the second. Meanwhile, Amon-Ra St. Brown continued his hot streak yet another week while Josh Reynolds, T.J. Hockenson and D'Andre Swift served as the top complementary receiving options for Jared Goff. However, even though it is now apparent that Chark's downside is the absolute floor, he'll still remain an upside fantasy option in many weeks ahead given his momentary status as a top deep threat in an ascending Lions offense. Up next is a Week 3 road matchup with the Vikings.