Chark caught one of two passes for 18 yards during Sunday's 20-17 win over the Jets.

Chark ultimately drew one of the more unfavorable matchups he could find against likely defensive rookie of the year Sauce Gardner, who was almost never tested by Lions quarterback Jared Goff. Instead, the Lions directed the vast majority of the passing game through Amon-Ra St. Brown and running back D'Andre Swift on short passes. Chark and the rest of the Lions passing game will look to get back to their explosive ways in Week 16 against a Panthers defense that could be without top cornerback CJ Henderson (ankle).