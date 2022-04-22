Chark recently joined Jared Goff for a throwing session in California, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Chark missed most of last season after fracturing his ankle in Week 4. While it's not perfectly clear where he stands in his recovery, head coach Dan Campbell said the Lions expect nearly perfect attendance for the start of offseason workouts, and Chark's ability to catch passes from Goff in recent weeks demonstrates that the wideout is not starting the offseason on the sidelines.