Chark brought in six of seven targets for 94 yards and a touchdown in the Lions' 34-23 win over the Vikings on Sunday.

Chark co-led the Lions in receptions while pacing the team in receiving yards with the help of a game-long 48-yard grab on a second-quarter touchdown grab. The speedster has generated an 11-192-2 line over the last two games, and he's seen 18 targets in his last three contests overall. He'll look to continue his surge in a tough Week 15 road matchup against the Jets.