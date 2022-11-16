Coach Dan Campbell said Wednesday that Chark (ankle) is being designated for a return from IR, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Chark's practice window now opens up, giving him 21 days to resume handling on-field work without counting against the active roster. The speedy wideout hasn't played since Week 3, but it now appears he's nearing a return to the starting lineup, where he will stand to complement Amon-Ra St. Brown. Per Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com, the Lions also hope to start the practice window on Jameson Williams (knee) after Thanksgiving.