Chark (ankle) was a non-participant at Thursday's practice.
Even with the benefit of a Week 6 bye, Chark isn't showing any sign that a return to action is imminent. In fact, he was seen wearing a walking boot Thursday, which he relayed to Kyle Meinke of MLive.com is a precautionary measure to expedite his recovery effort. Both Chark and Josh Reynolds (knee) have been unable to practice this week, and if they're sidelined Sunday at Dallas, the Lions' receiving corps would be whittled down to Amon-Ra St. Brown, Kalif Raymond and Tom Kennedy among options on the active roster.