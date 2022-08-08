Chark caught four passes for 77 yards and two touchdowns during Saturday's team scrimmage, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Playing against a mix of first- and second-team cornerbacks, Chark reportedly looked like the vertical threat that Detroit lacked last year. While he will likely lose opportunities to Jameson Williams (knee) by season's end, vertical targets in the Lions' new offense should be concentrated on him in the short term. Considering the 6-foot-4 wideout also has a solid chance of leading his team in red-zone targets, Chark could surprise as a fantasy asset during his $10 million "prove it" year.