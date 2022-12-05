Chark secured five of six targets for 98 yards in the Lions' 40-14 win over the Jaguars on Sunday.

Chark got a crack at his original Jaguars squad and was able to generate a season-best catch and yardage totals in the process. The 2018 second-round pick of the Jaguars has shown signs of life over the last two games -- he also recorded his first touchdown since Week 1 against the Bills on Thanksgiving -- giving him some momentum heading into a key Week 14 divisional battle against the Vikings at Ford Field.