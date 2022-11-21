Chark (ankle) was listed as limited on Monday's estimated injury report.
Making his first appearance since Week 3 during Sunday's road win against the Giants, Chark handled a rotational role behind starters Amon-Ra St. Brown and Kalif Raymond. Chark earned just 11 of 67 snaps on offense and didn't haul in his only target, while St. Brown (60 snaps) and Raymond (57) got most of the work among Lions wide receivers. Considering his usage and current status on Detroit's first practice report of Week 12, Chark's ankle isn't yet 100 percent, and he may not be in line for many plays Thursday versus the Bills.