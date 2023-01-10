Chark caught three of four passes for 14 yards during Sunday's 20-16 win over Green Bay.

Chark struggled to get open most of the game outside of the play in which he made the game-sealing catch on 4th-and-1 with just over a minute remaining in regulation. He'll finish out his one-year contract with Detroit having racked up 502 yards and three scores over 11 games. While this isn't the kind of production that will significantly boost his stock entering free agency, Chark performed well in a deep-threat role and caught a career-high three catches of 40-plus yards despite seeing a handful fewer targets than he saw during his productive days in Jacksonville between 2019 and 2020.