Chark (ankle) isn't practicing Wednesday, Justin Rogers of The Detroit News reports.
Chark missed the 48-45 loss to Seattle on Sunday, getting ruled out Saturday after coach Dan Campbell had said Friday that the wideout would play. Chark managed limited practices last Wednesday and Friday but now is back to sitting out as the Lions begin preparation for a Week 5 contest in New England (followed by a Week 6 bye). Fellow wide receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown and Josh Reynolds also missed practice Wednesday because of ankle injuries, though Reynolds played through his and had 81 yards and a score in the loss this past Sunday.