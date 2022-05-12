Chark said he has taken part in early offseason workouts with no real physical limitations, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports. "[The coaching staff] is always there to let me know like, if it's bothering me I don't have to push it as hard or things like that, cause they want me to be where I'm at my peak when the season starts. But no, I do everything that everybody else does," Chark recently said.

Chark missed most of the 2021 campaign with a fractured ankle, but he has seemingly had a productive offseason that somewhat started with joining Jared Goff for throwing sessions in California. Since then the receiver has been getting acclimated in Detroit and has remained setback-free while doing so. If the 25-year-old can stay that way through the end of the summer, Chark should easily open the season as the Lions' No. 1 perimeter receiver while Jameson Williams (knee) works his way back from an ACL injury.