Chark (ankle) was activated off injured reserve Saturday.
The deep-threat specialist should return to the starting lineup with Josh Reynolds (back) out for a third straight game. It's been a disappointing Lions tenure for Chark as the 26-year-old had just seven receptions for 98 yards in three games before suffering an ankle injury that kept him out of the subsequent six contests. The imminent debut of rookie Jameson Williams (knee) clouds the rest-of-season projections for Chark, but he should be poised for a relatively intriguing Week 11 outing against an inconsistent Giants defense.