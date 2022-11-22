Chark (ankle) was limited in Tuesday's walkthrough practice.
With another limited listing on Week 12 injury reports behind him, Chark has one more opportunity to get back to full ahead of Thursday's game against the Bills. Assuming he's able to suit up, he'll be looking to increase his snap share (16 percent) and target count (one) from this past Sunday's win at the Giants. With fellow wide receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown and Kalif Raymond healthy, though, an active Chark may not see many looks from quarterback Jared Goff.