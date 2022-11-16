Head coach Dan Campbell said Wednesday that Chark (ankle) has been designated for return from injured reserve, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

The transaction thus opens a 21-day window for the Lions to evaluate Chark in practice without him counting toward the 53-man active roster. The speedy wideout hasn't played since Week 3, but once activated, he'll likely step back in as a starter alongside No. 1 receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. Per Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com, the Lions also hope to open the practice window on Jameson Williams (knee) after Thanksgiving Day.