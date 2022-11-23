Chark (ankle) doesn't have a designation for Thursday's contest against the Bills.
Chark put an end to a six-game absence this past Sunday at the Giants, but he logged only 10 offensive snaps and didn't haul in his only target. This week, he followed up back-to-back limited listings in Lions injury reports with an uncapped session Wednesday, so he appears to be a bit more healthy ahead of his fifth outing of the season. If Josh Reynolds (back, questionable) joins Chark as active Thursday, the duo likely will play behind both Amon-Ra St. Brown and Kalif Raymond.