Chark caught four of eight targets for 52 yards with one touchdown during Sunday's 38-35 loss to the Eagles.

A couple of drops early on wasn't the start he wanted, but Chark ultimately put together a respectable performance in his regular-season debut with the Lions. Only Amon-Ra St. Brown was targeted more, and the highlight of the day for the passing game may have been the touchdown that Chark brought in despite solid coverage from cornerback Darius Slay. The question going forward is whether Chark will continue seeing heavy targets after averaging 6.1 targets per game during his time in Jacksonville. Given the number of weapons that Detroit has on offense, it's possible his fantasy production could be more streaky than reliable.