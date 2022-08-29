Chark started alongside Amon-Ra St. Brown in Sunday's preseason finale, failing to record a catch (two targets) in a 19-9 loss to Pittsburgh.

Chark didn't get a chance to impress in this contest, but starting quarterback Jared Goff (rest) sat this one out, so we will have to wait to see how the new teammates develop chemistry once the regular season starts. The 25-year-old performed well during his four years in Jacksonville, so he could be a name worth monitoring early on given his projected starting role in Detroit. Chark is coming off of a serious ankle injury that limited him to four games in 2021, but the fact he was out there for an exhibition bodes well for his full availability to begin the regular season when the Lions take on the Eagles on Sept. 11.