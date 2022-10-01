Chark (ankle) has been downgraded to out and will not play in Sunday's matchup against the Seahawks.

Coach Dan Campbell hinted Friday that Chark would be able to play, but evidently the veteran's ankle injury was too difficult to overcome. The Lions will now be without three of their top offensive options with D'Andre Swift (shoulder), Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) and Chark all inactive. Expect Josh Reynolds and Kalif Raymond to see the majority of the snaps at wide receiver with tight end T.J. Hockenson and running back Jamaal Williams chipping in as capable mid-range targets.