Chark (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Seattle, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Coach Dan Campbell said Chark will play, while Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) already has been ruled out. Josh Reynolds (questionable - ankle) also appears on track to play, and both he and Chark have a nice opportunity to see more targets if their ankle injuries truly aren't significant. Behind them, the Lions have Kalif Raymond and Quintez Cephus at wide receiver.