Coach Dan Campbell said Friday that Chark (ankle) will suit up versus Seattle on Sunday, Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com reports.

Chark will get a chance to operate as Detroit's top wideout with Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) ruled out, and his target opportunities could further rise if D'Andre Swift (shoulder) is unable to go. Josh Reynolds (ankle) and T.J. Hockenson (foot) could also see increased volume in the receiving game, though they have both likewise dealt with injuries in practice this week.