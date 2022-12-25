Chark caught four of five targets for 108 yards during Saturday's loss to the Panthers.

Chark made a number of nice catches -- including a 39-yard haul on 3rd-and-10 at one point -- while displaying a deep-threat ability that continues to complement fellow starting wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown well. Chark has ultimately finished with at least 94 receiving yards in the past four games and his 19.9 yards per reception over this stretch ranks among the highest in the league -- significantly outdistancing the season-long league leader in that category, Jaylen Waddle (18.0). With the Lions possibly set up to lean on the passing game over the final two games with Jamaal Williams (leg) uncertain to play, Chark could keep the good times rolling in Week 17 against the Bears.