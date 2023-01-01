Chark caught two of four targets for 56 yards during Sunday's 41-10 win over the Bears.

Chark logged a pair of 28-yard gains but wasn't needed to do much else on a day Detroit had its way on the ground -- outside of throwing an impressive block to help spring Jameson Williams for a 40-yard rushing gain. Against a Bears defense that ranked among the worst in the league in many passing categories, this output was surely a disappointment to anyone counting on Chark for production. Look for the entire Lions passing game to rebound in a crucial regular-season finale in Green Bay to book a trip to the playoffs.