Chark (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Patriots.

Chark will miss back-to-back games before a Week 6 bye, potentially setting up a return Week 7 in Dallas. The Lions gave Tom Kennedy and Quintez Cephus (foot) a lot of playing time last week, but Cephus is ruled out this week, potentially creating an opening for Kennedy and Kalif Raymond (especially if Amon-Ra St. Brown also misses another game with his ankle injury; he's listed as questionable). Chark did manage one limited practice this week and could be ready to go after the bye.