Reader logged 28 tackles (11 solo) across 17 games with the Lions during the 2025 season.

Reader played in every regular-season game for the first time since 2018, and his 578 defensive snaps were his highest since 2019. He wasn't overly impactful on the stat sheet, but he still played a key role along Detroit's defensive line. Reader is set to hit free agency this offseason, and he'll likely have to settle for a short-term deal with a low average-annual value.