Wonnum (concussion) does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Patriots in Munich, Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News reports.

Wonnum entered the league's concussion protocol during the Lions' Week 8 win over the Vikings. He was held out of Detroit's Week 9 win over Miami, but Wonnum has cleared protocol after passing an evaluation by an independent neurologist. His return bolsters the Lions' rotational depth on the defensive line alongside Aidan Hutchinson, Tyler Lacy and Derrick Moore.