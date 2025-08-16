Lovett (abdomen) is suited up and taking part in special-teams warmups ahead of Saturday's preseason matchup versus the Dolphins, Richard Silva of The Detroit News reports.

Lovett was able to play in Detroit's first exhibition contest against the Chargers, tallying five catches on nine targets for 31 yards. However, he hurt his abdomen during practice the following week and missed the Lions' second preseason game, which was against Atlanta last Friday. It appears Lovett -- who returned to practice Thursday -- has made enough progress in his recovery to potentially return to action against the Dolphins, which would be a big boost for him in his bid to earn a roster spot as a depth wideout.