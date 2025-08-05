Lovett exited Monday's practice with an abdominal injury and was unable to return, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Lovett was a seventh-round pick out of Georgia, 244th overall, by the Lions back in April. He can't afford to miss many valuable reps he'd be getting in practice and the preseason. Lovett played 36 offensive snaps in last week's Hall of Fame Game against the Chargers, securing five of nine targets for 31 yards.